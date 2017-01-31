OKC Police Investigating Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Local Church Staff Member

Parents of children in the St. Luke's United Methodist Church’s Poteet Theater program received a letter following the firing of an employee and four reports filed with the Oklahoma City Police Department alleging misconduct of a sexual nature.

Officers said they are investigating allegations made by four minor boys, but haven’t released any further information. No arrest has been made.

The letter sent home to parents by St. Luke's United Methodist Church stated that a member of the staff had been terminated.

The letter also stated:

We welcome an investigation and will fully cooperate with authorities to shine light on this heartbreaking situation.



Over the last week we have visited with 52 staff, instructors and parents about this situation. We appreciate the brave students and parents who have come forward to share their experiences. And we understand police may be looking into more serious allegations than have been reported to us.

As a result, we are actively searching for counseling services to provide to our theater community and will have that information to you soon. Additionally, based on the concerns you expressed tonight, we are temporarily suspending operations of all classes, shows and trips affiliated with Poteet Theater.

St. Luke's issued an additional statement Tuesday: