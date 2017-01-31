Cornett, Conference Of Mayors Offer Support For Refugees And Immigrants

President Donald Trump’s new immigration policy has attracted the attention of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, chaired by Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett.

The group released a statement saying they are opposed to any discrimination based on race or religion. The Trump administration continues to emphasize the travel ban is not a ban against all Muslims. The ban targets seven countries with a Muslim majority and ties to radical Islamic terrorism.

Cornett says it's important to continue to welcome Muslim immigrants as residents to the U.S. to reaffirm the freedom of religion and right to live without fear or intimidation.

Cornett also expressed concern about reports the order went through with little or no consultation to other state departments.