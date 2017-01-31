Cornett, Conference Of Mayors Offer Support For Refugees And Imm - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Cornett, Conference Of Mayors Offer Support For Refugees And Immigrants

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

President Donald Trump’s new immigration policy has attracted the attention of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, chaired by Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett.

The group released a statement saying they are opposed to any discrimination based on race or religion. The Trump administration continues to emphasize the travel ban is not a ban against all Muslims. The ban targets seven countries with a Muslim majority and ties to radical Islamic terrorism.

Cornett says it's important to continue to welcome Muslim immigrants as residents to the U.S. to reaffirm the freedom of religion and right to live without fear or intimidation.

Cornett also expressed concern about reports the order went through with little or no consultation to other state departments.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.