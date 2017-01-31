Couple Hit MWC Parking Lot For Multiple Car Burglaries

Midwest City Police seek a couple of burglars who pulled into a hotel parking lot and broke into three vehicles.

Surveillance video shows the couple, a man and woman, pull in Hawthorne Suites at I-40 and Sooner early Wednesday morning. The man exits a white SUV and starts opening the doors and the hatch of a black SUV. He works quickly unloading what appears to be speakers before loading them into his vehicle.

All the while, the woman is standing by, keeping a lookout, and also helping load the stolen items. After burglarizing two more vehicles, the couple has a hard time shutting the trunk. In an attempt to shut it, the man throws his weight against the vehicle before getting in and driving away.

If you have any information about these burglaries, contact police.