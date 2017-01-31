State Police Organization Respond To Trump's Immigration Policy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

State Police Organization Respond To Trump's Immigration Policy

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma police are making a statement of their own in response to President Donald Trump’s new immigration policy.

The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police say they won’t be adding any additional efforts to identifying undocumented residents.

The president of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs, Phil Cotten says police won’t be hitting the streets asking people to prove that they are citizens. Instead, Cotton says they’ll rely more on responding to community complaints.

Sanctuary cities across the country like New York, Seattle, and Washington, say they’ll only comply with aspects of the immigration policy that police are enforcing.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order threatening sanctions on those cities that decline to share people’s immigration status to the federal government. Soon after, Trump signed another order preventing people from seven Muslim majority countries into the US for at least 3 months.

Oklahoma City Police say they arrest illegal immigrants on a daily basis but they are usually picked up for a different crime.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
