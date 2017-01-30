Bedlam: Cowboys Rally In Final Minute To Shock The Sooners

Oklahoma State closed the game on a 6-0 run to beat Oklahoma, 68-66 inside of the Lloyd Noble Center. The Cowboys snap a seven-game Bedlam losing streak with the win and improve to 14-8 on the season.

Kameron McGusty’s game-winning shot attempt at the buzzer was blocked by OSU’s Jeffrey Carroll as the Cowboys have now won four consecutive games.

While the Sooners have experienced some heartbreaking losses this season, none compare to tonight’s meltdown.

With the Sooners holding a three-point lead, McGusty was able to corral Jawun Evans’ missed layup with 29 seconds left in the game. But instead of waiting to draw the foul and put the game away at the charity stripe, McGusty panicked and threw the ball into the hands of OSU’s Mitchell Solomon, who was immediately fouled shooting a layup before knocking down both shots to bring the Cowboys within one point.

With the momentum now in OSU’s favor, Woodard received the ensuing inbounds pass with the Sooners holding a one point lead. Instead of fouling, Evans quickly stole the ball from Woodard, and missed a layup before Carroll tipped the miss to a wide-open Phil Forte III, who swished a clutch 3-pointer with nine seconds left to put the Pokes up for good.

Brad Underwood says it's Forte's only game - winner & gushes w praise for the sr. @news9 pic.twitter.com/gbZsH313Uf — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 31, 2017

Evans led OSU with 24 points while Forte and Lindy Waters added 11 points each. OSU managed to win the game despite shooting only 33.3 percent from the field compared to OU’s 46 percent.

McGusty led the Sooners with 22 points as no other OU starter scored in double figures.

Both OU and OSU will be back in action on Saturday when the Sooners take on Texas Tech and the Cowboys face West Virginia.