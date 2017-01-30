My 2 Cents: President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration

President Trump's immigration change was poorly rolled out.

Agencies seemed confused about how to handle certain refugees, immigrants and foreign visitors, and consequently some were left in limbo for a short time, a few were blocked from coming here.

That fueled emotional scenes at the nation's airports.

I studied the executive order top to bottom today, and here are the key points in my opinion:

Immigrant and non-immigrant entry from seven terror hotbed countries is suspended for 90 days until Homeland Security can design a system to vet those people wanting to come here permanently or temporarily.

That's seven out of 49 Muslim countries around the world that are affected.

Those countries have 60 days to start providing information on their people who want to come here.

The order suspends for 120 days the refugee program to give Homeland Security time to revamp it's refugee review process.

Those are the key points.

The changes are sudden and have inconvenienced some people. Frankly, I know it scared many of the 109 or so people who were temporarily detained. It shouldn't have happened that way.

But the angry reaction and loud protests this weekend drowned out polls that show more Americans support President Trump's immigration changes than oppose them.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.