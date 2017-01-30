Capitol Hill HS Student Accused Of Sex Crimes On Campus

A Capitol Hill High School student has been arrested after being accused of sex crimes on campus.

According to Oklahoma City police, the suspect is accused of grabbing a fellow student by the hair and pulling her through the fieldhouse into the boy's bathroom .

Once there, he is accused of pushing the victim into a bathroom stall and forcing her to perform sex acts on him.

The victim screamed for him to stop. Police said witnesses tried to intervene but were threatened by the suspect.

Police arrested the 15-year-old suspect Friday. He is facing complaints of forcible oral sodomy and kidnapping.

Meanwhile, the victim is taking a brief absence from school.

Her mother is outraged by the incident and wants more to be done to protect her daughter.

"She wakes up with nightmares," said Tonya, an alias to protect her daughter's identity.

Tonya said she and her daughters moved from eastern Oklahoma to Oklahoma City.

Her daughter has only been enrolled at Capitol Hill High School for a couple of months.

Almost immediately, her daughter was assaulted on campus.

Now, it has escalated to sexual violence and she wants her daughter transferred to a safer environment.

"How could this happen? Where were the school workers?" Tonya said.

She said surveillance cameras captured parts of the incident that occurred five to 10 minutes before school started.

Tonya is refusing to send her daughter back to the school.

She's requested a transfer but said the district only offered to send her daughter to an alternative school.

"She didn't do anything wrong to go to an alternative education, send her to another school," said Tonya.

She said she detests Oklahoma City Public Schools now for the way it is handling the case.

"What do they want me to do? Just wait around until they kill my child?" Tonya cried. "That's the next step, cause she's already been assaulted and then sexually assaulted ... so whats next?"

OKCPS district issued a statement regarding the incident: