Moore Basketball Manager Shows Off Skills On The Court

MOORE, Oklahoma -

A 13-year-old special-needs student in Moore isn’t letting his disability get him down.  

Robbie Holley is the team manager for Central Junior High’s 7th grade boys basketball and football teams.  

Monday night at Moore High School, Holley dressed out with the rest of the team for their game against Highland East.  

After the game ended, Highland showed great sportsmanship by not only sticking around, they allowed Robbie Holley score a few baskets as well.  

“Proud is not the right word,” said Robbie’s father Chad Holley. “Emotional right now.  For a son who is special needs, you can’t ask for more fun. He never has a bad day."

