Metro Store Owner Fearful Of Raid Over Cannabis Oil

It's been nearly two years since Gov. Mary Fallin legalized cannabis oil in Oklahoma. But there is still confusion on what can be sold here and local stores owners are worried about getting shut down.

“When they shut down a small business, it’s not fair treatment, it’s police dogs and riot gear,” said Chelsey Davis, who owns Ziggy’s at NW 39th and Penn.

Davis stocks Cannabis or CBD oil that contains less than 3/10 of one-percent of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that gives you a high. Davis is worried what he and many health food stores around town sell could also be viewed as illegal.

“There is obviously a lack of clarification in this law,” said Davis about Katie’s Law, which was signed by Fallin in 2015. It’s named after a girl who suffered from seizures and has been successfully treated with CBD oil.

Davis’s worries come from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).

“The law does not allow for the sale or manufacturing with any CBD oil with T-H-C in in Oklahoma. Even trace amounts.” Says Ok. Bureau of Narcotics Spokesman Mark Woodward.

Woodward says Katie's law allows people to process CBD oil purchased from outside the state, but he does admit the law can be interrupted differently.

“Others have said if its less than 3-tenths of a percent of THC anyone can get it. So there is a still a gray area that needs to be decided,” says Woodward.

Davis says he’ll continue to sell CBD oil because of its popularity, but he hopes lawmakers clarify the law.

His store Ziggy’s was raided by agents due to synthetic marijuana in 2015. That was before Davis owner the business.