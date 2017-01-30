Crews On Scene Of Deadly Crash Involving A Motorcycle In NW OKC

Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City.

First responders were called out to the crash near N. Council Rd. and NW 85th St. just after 3:30 p.m.

Authorities have shut down roads in the area while crews work the scene. According to police, the crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle. It is unclear if anyone else was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

