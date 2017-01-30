Super Bowl Caramel Corn - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Super Bowl Caramel Corn

  • 10+ cups of popped corn
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon bourbon
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 jalapeños, sliced thin & dried
  • 4 slices bacon, fried crisp & crumbled
  • 1 cup pecans
  1. To dry out jalapeño slices: preheat oven to 200 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Using a sharp knife or mandolin carefully cut thin slices of jalapeño and place on the parchment paper.
  3. Cook in the oven for 1-1.5 hours or until dried.
  4. To make the corn: Place popped corn in a large paper grocery sack.
  5. In a small saucepan, melt the butter, brown sugar and maple syrup.
  6. Bring the mixture to a boil for 2 minutes.
  7. Remove from the heat. Add in the baking soda and bourbon stirring well.
  8. Pour the caramel over the popcorn. Add in the crumbled bacon, pecans and dried jalapeño.
  9. Carefully using a wooden spoon toss the popcorn to evenly to coat.
  10. Fold the top of the paper sack to seal and then microwave on HIGH for 4 minutes.
  11. Shake the bag every minute. Once the popcorn is done immediately pour into a large bowl to serve!

