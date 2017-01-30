Inmate Recaptured Seven Months After Escape

A Department of Corrections inmate who escaped custody in July 2016 has been recaptured Monday.

Dalton Dorrough, 23, was convicted on charges of running a roadblock and attempting to elude police in Jan. 2016. Dorrough was at an Ardmore work station when he walked away from the facility on July 6, 2016, according to DOC officials. The facility has since been closed due to consolidation.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said they spotted Dorrough on a motorcycle. Dorrough led troopers on a chase that lasted about 10 minutes before he crashed into a car near Seminole, authorities said.

Dorrough was taken to a hospital to be checked out.