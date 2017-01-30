Police: 15-year-old Arrested In Sexual Assault Of Student On Cap - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police: 15-year-old Arrested In Sexual Assault Of Student On Capitol Hill High School's Campus

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Capitol Hill High School student was arrested on complaints of kidnapping and forcible oral sodomy on Friday, according to police.

Officers say the 15-year-old boy grabbed a teenaged girl by her hair and pulled her into the bathroom of a nearby building on the Capitol Hill High School campus about 7:30 a.m. Friday. The victim told investigators that she struggled and repeatedly said, “No.”

The girl told police that the suspect pulled down his pants and forced the victim to perform a sex act on him. According to authorities, the victim began to scream and the suspect laughed and let go of her.

Investigators said they have reviewed security footage at the school and are interviewing several witnesses. 

A spokesperson for Oklahoma City Public Schools issued the following statement regarding the incident: 

On Friday, January 27, staff members at Capitol Hill High School were made aware of an alleged sex crime involving two students. Staff immediately contacted police and district security regarding the incident. The safety and security of OKCPS students and staff remains our top priority, and all accusations are thoroughly investigated. OKCPS is fully cooperating with law enforcement, and we request that all inquiries regarding this case be made to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

