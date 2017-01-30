Evans Named Big 12 Player Of The Week

Jawun Evans was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. The sophomore point guard averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists in a pair of wins against TCU and Arkansas.

After playing just 17 minutes against Texas Tech, Evans blew up in the TCU contest scoring 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting plus eight assists. He followed that performance with 16 points on eight shots and added another eight dimes in the Cowboys’ 99-71 blowout home victory against the Razorbacks.

Evans ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring at 18.1 ppg and is second in assists at 5.5 apg. The Cowboys (13-8, 2-6) face Oklahoma (8-12, 2-6) on Monday night.