Evans Named Big 12 Player Of The Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Evans Named Big 12 Player Of The Week

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER -

Jawun Evans was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. The sophomore point guard averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists in a pair of wins against TCU and Arkansas.

After playing just 17 minutes against Texas Tech, Evans blew up in the TCU contest scoring 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting plus eight assists. He followed that performance with 16 points on eight shots and added another eight dimes in the Cowboys’ 99-71 blowout home victory against the Razorbacks.

Evans ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring at 18.1 ppg and is second in assists at 5.5 apg. The Cowboys (13-8, 2-6) face Oklahoma (8-12, 2-6) on Monday night.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.