OKC Police ID Victim, Arrest Suspect In Friday Fatal Shooting

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police have made an arrest in a Friday evening shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting near Northwest 18th St. and Youngs Blvd. just after 6 p.m. When they arrived officers said they discovered the body of Jason Lee Banks inside a vehicle close to the intersection. Authorities pronounced Banks dead at the scene.

A short time later, police said they were notified by St. Anthony Hospital that a second shooting victim, Martaveous Gillioms, 19, had been brought into the emergency room. Gillioms was released from the hospital Monday morning and was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail where he was booked on a complaint of murder in the first degree, according to authorities.

Investigators said they believe that an altercation occurred between several people near Northwest 18th St. and Youngs Blvd. that resulted in both men being shot.

Banks' death marks the eighth homicide in Oklahoma City in 2017.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the homicide tip-line at (405) 297-1200. 

