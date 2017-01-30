Several Oklahoma Lawmakers Begin To Speak On Refugee Ban, Others Silent

We've been working to collect statements for the past few days from some of Oklahoma's highest ranking officials.

Senator James Lankford sent out a tweet Sunday afternoon writing.

We should value freedom & not surrender security. We can protect the homeland while upholding #religious freedom & refuge for the persecuted. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 29, 2017

Lankford also expanded on his first tweet by sending out a second tweet.

While we’ve received two statements from Sen. Lankford, we are still waiting to hear from Senator Jim Inhofe. Our Justin Dougherty spoke with his team Sunday and they told him to expect a call first thing Monday morning.

We received a statement from Sen. Inhofe about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

President Trump’s executive order follows through on the promises made on the campaign trail to secure our country and protect our citizens. This is not a Muslim ban, as the measure suspends all refugee admittance for 120 days and suspends the issuance of visas to nationals of seven specific countries for 90 days. Time and again terrorists have stated their intent to infiltrate refugee populations in order to spread their ideology and terror throughout the West, as has already happened in Europe. Furthermore, the pause on visa applicants for countries that Congress and the Departments of State and Homeland Security have determined as areas of concern to national security is reasonable given the unrest and state of instability in each of those countries. These measures are temporary and will allow for the new administration to review and strengthen these programs. The administration should have delayed implementation of this order so that the agencies, airlines, and foreign travelers could have prepared and made arrangements in compliance, but I am confident these issues will be addressed swiftly to reduce confusion and uncertainty. The Trump Administration is comprised of well-respected experts, and it is imperative that Senate Democrats immediately allow for the confirmation of cabinet picks so that the President’s policies are well implemented. Throughout its history, the United States has been a beacon around the world for religious freedom and has welcomed those seeking refuge from persecution; our country will continue to be that beacon.

Inhofe was quoted in a CNN article, dated December 8, 2015, in response to then-candidate Donald Trump's proposed Muslim ban. In that article, Inhofe said, “"If he had changed instead of saying Muslim and said radical Islam, then I would agree with him. But I don't agree.”

Representative Tom Cole issued a statement just after 10 a.m. Monday.

President Trump's recent executive order temporarily prohibiting immigration from seven countries previously identified as terrorist havens and/or state sponsors of terrorism is clearly intended to protect the American people. The threat it seeks to contain is real. Indeed ISIL/ISIS has said it intends to slip terrorists into fleeing refugee populations and appears to have done so in the past. However imperfect or uneven the initial implementation of President Trump's order, the reaction against it has been all out of proportion to its intent and impact. Critics have described the order as a Muslim ban. It is not. It does not impact over 40 Muslim-majority countries. Some have claimed the order is illegal. It is not. While the courts will ultimately rule on this matter, it appears that the President is acting within the law and the recognized powers of the presidency. Some say the order is unprecedented. It is not. President Obama issued a similar "pause" on immigration from Iraq in 2011, while more intensive methods of vetting were devised and implemented to screen immigrants from that terror infested country. Finally, some have said the threat from these areas is minor. It is not. Indeed US forces are currently engaged in fighting terrorists in at least three of the countries in question - Iraq, Syria and Yemen. It is fair and appropriate to debate the merits of President Trump's executive order and its initial implementation. But it is inappropriate to engage in demagogic, inflammatory, inaccurate and reckless rhetoric that is designed to create and exploit a political issue rather than address a real threat to our security. I fear that is exactly what we are seeing from many of the President's critics.

On Friday President Trump did say his current ban is to “stop radical Islamic terrorists from entering the U.S.” On Sunday the President reiterated by saying, "This is not about religion. This is about terror and keeping our country safe."

We requested a Statement from Congressman Steve Russell but have not heard back. We have also yet to see statements from any other Oklahoma congressmen.