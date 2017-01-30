OU Students Today Will Protest Trump Immigration Ban On Campus - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OU Students Today Will Protest Trump Immigration Ban On Campus

Posted: Updated:
Seven-year-old Teyom Karimi, left, holds a sign as protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. Jan. 29, 2017. Karimi's father is currently detained in Iran. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Seven-year-old Teyom Karimi, left, holds a sign as protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. Jan. 29, 2017. Karimi's father is currently detained in Iran. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Students at the University of Oklahoma are joining in on calls for diversity and tolerance in light of President Trump’s decision to close the nation to refugees and travelers from seven, predominantly Muslim countries.

About 400 people are currently listed as going to the “Rally for Diversity,” which was inspired by the new and controversial immigration policies put in place by the Trump administration. The move is described as a new vetting measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the U.S. Countries under the order include Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia.

White House staff say more than 100 people were detained for questioning within the first 24 hours of the ban. The Department of Homeland Security issued an order of their own stating permanent resident green card holders and other legal residents are exempt from the order.

That was not enough for ACLU lawyers who filed a lawsuit on behalf of refugees this weekend. On Saturday, four federal judges in four different states issued temporary blocks on the executive order.

A statement issued by OU president David Boren encourages any international students affected by the ban to not leave the U.S. if they are already here or to return as soon as possible if they are not.

Boren ended his statement saying, “ When we reduce the opportunities for young people to come to America to take advantage of the educational opportunities here, we not only harm them, but we also damage the image and inspiration of America around the world.“

The rally is scheduled to start at noon today at the South Oval on the OU campus.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Choctaw Road To Close Due To Erosion

    Choctaw Road To Close Due To Erosion

    A portion of a road in Choctaw is being closed due to erosion. Oklahoma County Commissioners have voted to close down a portion of Triple X Rd. because of the erosion of the Canadian River.

    More >>

    A portion of a road in Choctaw is being closed due to erosion. Oklahoma County Commissioners have voted to close down a portion of Triple X Rd. because of the erosion of the Canadian River.

    More >>

  • Can You Take Medications Past Their Expiration Date?

    Can You Take Medications Past Their Expiration Date?

    [File Photo][File Photo]
    The expiration dates on over-the-counter and prescription medications seem pretty black and white, but there's some question about whether drugs last even longer. Expiration dates typically range from 12 to 60 months after production. But manufacturers aren't required to determine how long they'll remain potent after that, enabling them to set their own expiration dates and possibly shortchange consumers. Testing reported in JAMA Internal Medicine showe...More >>
    The expiration dates on over-the-counter and prescription medications seem pretty black and white, but there's some question about whether drugs last even longer. Expiration dates typically range from 12 to 60 months after production. But manufacturers aren't required to determine how long they'll remain potent after that, enabling them to set their own expiration dates and possibly shortchange consumers. Testing reported in JAMA Internal Medicine showe...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.