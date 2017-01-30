OU Students Today Will Protest Trump Immigration Ban On Campus

Seven-year-old Teyom Karimi, left, holds a sign as protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. Jan. 29, 2017. Karimi's father is currently detained in Iran. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

Students at the University of Oklahoma are joining in on calls for diversity and tolerance in light of President Trump’s decision to close the nation to refugees and travelers from seven, predominantly Muslim countries.

About 400 people are currently listed as going to the “Rally for Diversity,” which was inspired by the new and controversial immigration policies put in place by the Trump administration. The move is described as a new vetting measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the U.S. Countries under the order include Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia.

White House staff say more than 100 people were detained for questioning within the first 24 hours of the ban. The Department of Homeland Security issued an order of their own stating permanent resident green card holders and other legal residents are exempt from the order.

That was not enough for ACLU lawyers who filed a lawsuit on behalf of refugees this weekend. On Saturday, four federal judges in four different states issued temporary blocks on the executive order.

A statement issued by OU president David Boren encourages any international students affected by the ban to not leave the U.S. if they are already here or to return as soon as possible if they are not.

Boren ended his statement saying, “ When we reduce the opportunities for young people to come to America to take advantage of the educational opportunities here, we not only harm them, but we also damage the image and inspiration of America around the world.“

The rally is scheduled to start at noon today at the South Oval on the OU campus.