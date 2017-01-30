MWC Triple Homicide Suspect Still On The Run

Residents in Midwest City are on high alert this morning after three people were gunned down last night and police are still searching for the suspect, 42-year-old Ramon Pugh.

Midwest City Police chief Brandon Clabes did not mince words.

“He is a threat to society.”

Police said Pugh was inside his girlfriend’s home on E Babb Dr. Saturday night when she heard gunshots. She then grabbed her 10-year-old daughter and escaped out of a bedroom window. She ran to her car when she heard more shots. As she tried to leave, Pugh came up to her window and said “I’m gone."

When police got to the house, they found three people dead inside. Pugh has a lengthy criminal record, serving time for shooting with intent to kill and possession of guns and drugs. He was also acquitted on murder charges in 1999. Police say it's unclear what led up to this shooting.

Pugh is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you see him, call 911.