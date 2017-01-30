Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 29, 2017

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb sit down with Norman North point guard Trae Young, talk Bedlam basketball, and Thunder-Cavs.

- Norman North point guard and the No. 2 point guard recruit in the country according to ESPN Trae Young.

- The Thunder lose to the Cavs, 107-91.

- ESPN's Thunder beat writer Royce Young drops by the Blitz to talk with Steve McGehee about the Thunder's loss to the Cavs.

- We get our first Bedlam basketball game Monday night in Norman at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

- Tulsa goes 1-1 last week while Oral Roberts takes a pair of losses.

- National Signing Day for the Sooners and Cowboys is Wednesday.

- The guys Play the Percentages.