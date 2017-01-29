MWC Police Search For Shooter In City's First Triple Homicide

The search is on for a killer after three people were gunned down Saturday night inside a Midwest City home.

On Sunday, the police gave more details about the triple homicide and who they think pulled the trigger.

Outside of the Midwest City Police Department, Chief Brandon Clabes said this is the first triple homicide to ever occur in Midwest City. He also stressed that the killings weren’t random and that the suspect knew his victims.

“He is a threat to society,” Clabes said.

Police are searching for Ramon Pugh, 42, who has been on the run since the shootings.

“The suspect had been in the home with the three victims for several hours,” said Clabes.

Police said Pugh was inside his girlfriend's home on E. Babb Drive. She told police everything was fine until she heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said that’s when she grabbed her 10-year-old daughter and escaped out of a bedroom window.

“She then got into her car and heard more gunshots and as she was trying to leave the scene Mr. Pugh came up to the driver's window of her car and said 'I’m gone,’” Clabes said.

He then took off on foot and when police arrived at the home they found three people dead in the living room. The victims are Terrence Laval Jackson, 51, Donielle Gregory, 39, and Derrel Lyn Barksdale Jr., 39, all of Oklahoma City.

“I'm kind of shocked, seems like a quiet nice neighborhood but you never know,” said C.J. Schreter, who lives down the street. “Things can happen anywhere. If there's evil, if there's bad, it's going to happen.”

Pugh has a lengthy criminal record - serving time for shooting with intent to kill and possession of a guns and drugs. He was also acquitted on murder charges in 1999. Police say it's unclear what led up to this shooting.

“This is so close to home, that it worries the flip out of me,” said the man who lives in the front unit of the duplex and didn't want to be identified.

He said he talked to Pugh's girlfriend early Sunday morning.

“She said that that was it, he killed three people,” he said.

Pugh is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you see him, call 911.