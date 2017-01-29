Thunder Struggle To Keep Up With Cavaliers In Double-Digit Loss - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Struggle To Keep Up With Cavaliers In Double-Digit Loss

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

Russell Westbrook tallied his 24th triple-double of the season but it wasn’t enough as the Thunder fell to the Cavaliers, 107-91.

Related: Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Cleveland

Westbrook finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to record his first career triple-double against Cleveland (32-14), but falls to 3-17 all-time against LeBron James.

OKC played well throughout the early parts of the first quarter and took a 22-15 lead after an impressive Victor Oladipo finger roll, but things went south as soon as Russell Westbrook went to the bench for a breather.

Without the services of Enes Kanter to lead the second unit, the Thunder (28-20) was outscored 16-to-6 while Westbrook was on the bench. But even when Westbrook checked back in, the momentum had already swung too far in the Cavaliers favor. After the score was tied at 43-43 with 2:54 left until halftime, the Cavaliers ripped off a 15-to-2 run to close the quarter and take a 13-point lead into intermission.

The Thunder made things interesting after a 10-to-0 run early in the third, but the Cavs responded with a 15-to-4 run to take a commanding 19-point lead and never let OKC get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Kyrie Irving was incredible throughout the whole game, finishing with 29 points and 10 assists while James added 25 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Kevin Love only tallied one point but didn’t play in the second half due to back spasms.

Oladipo scored 17 points for the Thunder and Domantas Sabonis had a solid game with 12 points and five rebounds. Joffrey Lauvergne was given most of the minutes Kanter usually plays and finished with 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. The Thunder as a team shot 37 percent from the field and only made 6-of-26 3-point attempts. 

The Thunder will be back in action on Tuesday when it takes on the Spurs in San Antonio.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.