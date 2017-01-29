Firefighters Battle Wildfire Near Pocasset In Grady Co. - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Firefighters Battle Wildfire Near Pocasset In Grady Co.

GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Firefighters from several fire departments battled a large wildfire Sunday afternoon near Pocasset in Grady County, fire officials said.

The Grady County fire chief said about 1,500 acres have burned. Fire officials said two homes sustained minor damage but are still liveable. 

The fire was 100 percent contained a few hours after the fire started. The fire is thought to be started by a trash fire.

No injures were reported.

