Firefighters Battle Wildfire Near Pocasset In Grady Co.

Firefighters from several fire departments battled a large wildfire Sunday afternoon near Pocasset in Grady County, fire officials said.

The Grady County fire chief said about 1,500 acres have burned. Fire officials said two homes sustained minor damage but are still liveable.

@NEWS9 Heading out to a friend's in Tuttle and we're seeing this pic.twitter.com/R3IMRRIiWh — Gina (@GinaW1127) January 29, 2017

Watching a wildfire out near Pocasset. You can see the smoke plume on NextGen Live.#okwx @news9 @tornadopayne pic.twitter.com/SXNNbLSmjF — Justin Rudicel (@ChasingtheMeso) January 29, 2017

The fire was 100 percent contained a few hours after the fire started. The fire is thought to be started by a trash fire.

No injures were reported.

