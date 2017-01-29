Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Cleveland

Following a brief stop at home, the Thunder is back on the road in Cleveland for a matchup with LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee made the trip to Cleveland and will be tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

Game Over! Cleveland 107 Oklahoma City 91 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

Basic basketball sense would indicate that when Westbrook and Oladipo shoot a combined 29 % from the field, well, OKC is gonna lose. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) January 29, 2017

Wow, what did Billy say in that timeout? OKC scores 8 straight. Cavs lead cut to 7 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

There you go Kyle — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

Cavs 80 Thunder 65 after 3,Russ needs to warm up or Victor or both or anyone in a OKC uni, offense looked brutal in the 3rd. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

Oh Singler... — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

Russ pops three, OKC still 1/14 behind the arc, Cavs lead down to 13. — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

In under three minutes, Cavs go on a 15-2 run to finish first half. Cavs lead 58-45 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

This half can't finish fast enough #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

A couple of Thunder turnovers, Cavs up 48-43, OKC hanging in there on the road, 0/11 behind the arc #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

The Cavs are soft inside, Thunder-24 points in the paint, Lauvergne-8 points 4 rebounds, Cavs lead 40-39 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

Wow what an incredibly athletic play by Jerami Grant on the put back slam. Also nice eye-hand coordination test. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) January 29, 2017

Thunder 0/10 behind the Arc #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

Kanter-less 2nd unit is minus-10 since inserted w @okcthunder up 7. 3-hoisting not helping. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 29, 2017

Cleve so dysfunctional that they trail 2nd worst 3-pt team in league that airballed 3 & missed all 3s in 1st. Quit jacking 3s @okcthunder! — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 29, 2017

Thunder 24 Cavs 21 after one, Sabonis-6pts, Oladipo-6pts, Thunder 0/8 behind arc. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

Fitting way to end this 1st qtr with Sabonis air balling a 3-pointer. Neither team scoring from deep. OKC up on Cavs 24-21. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) January 29, 2017

@okcthunder clearly looking for easy baskets in transition. Very easily could be ahead double digits right now. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 29, 2017

Thunder starters playing longer in opening quarter, attack mode, Thunder up 22-15 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

Adams 4 points and 4 rebounds, best of all? No fouls, he must stay out of early foul trouble #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

Humor in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/p4iMVHuun1 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017

Time for Morrow to step up today, OKC needs him #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/gzXojEe6Im — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 29, 2017