MWC Police Searching For Suspect In Triple-Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

MWC Police Searching For Suspect In Triple-Homicide

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
Roman Pugh, 42, is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder. Roman Pugh, 42, is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder.
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

The Midwest City Police Department is searching for a suspect in a triple-homicide Sunday. And he is considered to be armed and very dangerous. 

According to police, officers responded to 524 E. Babb in Midwest City around 8:49 p.m. Saturday, January 28, after a caller said “something bad” happened at the residence. Upon arrival, officers found three males deceased inside the home. The victims have been identified as Terrence Laval Jackson, 51, of Oklahoma City, Donielle Gregory, 39, of Oklahoma City, and Derrel Lyn Barksdale Jr., 39, of Oklahoma City.

Police have identified the suspect as 42-year-old Roman Rocha Pugh. 

According to the press release, Pugh's girlfriend was a witness inside the home at the time of the shooting. She told officers Pugh was in the living room with the three victims while she was in a back bedroom. She heard gunshots and ran to get her 10-year-old daughter from another bedroom, and they both fled out of a window. Then, they got into her car. But before she could drive away, Pugh ran to her driver's side window and told her "I'm gone". He then, took off on foot.

Pugh is now wanted for three counts of First-Degree Murder.

"The public need to know this is not a random act, suspect Pugh knew his victims but we don't understand the motivation behind the killings," said MWC Police Chief Brandon Clabes. "We consider Pugh armed and extremely dangerous and if anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him in public, contact your local law enforcement immediately."

MWC Police along with the OK County DA’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Squad are working together to locate and arrest Pugh. Call 405-739-1306 if you see him. 

Stay with News 9 and New9.com for more as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.