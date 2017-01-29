MWC Police Searching For Suspect In Triple-Homicide

The Midwest City Police Department is searching for a suspect in a triple-homicide Sunday. And he is considered to be armed and very dangerous.

According to police, officers responded to 524 E. Babb in Midwest City around 8:49 p.m. Saturday, January 28, after a caller said “something bad” happened at the residence. Upon arrival, officers found three males deceased inside the home. The victims have been identified as Terrence Laval Jackson, 51, of Oklahoma City, Donielle Gregory, 39, of Oklahoma City, and Derrel Lyn Barksdale Jr., 39, of Oklahoma City.

Police have identified the suspect as 42-year-old Roman Rocha Pugh.

According to the press release, Pugh's girlfriend was a witness inside the home at the time of the shooting. She told officers Pugh was in the living room with the three victims while she was in a back bedroom. She heard gunshots and ran to get her 10-year-old daughter from another bedroom, and they both fled out of a window. Then, they got into her car. But before she could drive away, Pugh ran to her driver's side window and told her "I'm gone". He then, took off on foot.

Pugh is now wanted for three counts of First-Degree Murder.

"The public need to know this is not a random act, suspect Pugh knew his victims but we don't understand the motivation behind the killings," said MWC Police Chief Brandon Clabes. "We consider Pugh armed and extremely dangerous and if anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him in public, contact your local law enforcement immediately."

MWC Police along with the OK County DA’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Squad are working together to locate and arrest Pugh. Call 405-739-1306 if you see him.

