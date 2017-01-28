One Dies In NW OKC Single-Vehicle Crash

OKC Police say an investigation is underway after a fatal single-vehicle crash on SB Hefner Pkwy.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the reported crash around 1:45 p.m. A witness told officers, a vehicle traveling southbound on Hefner Pkwy near Portland and Memorial swerved and crashed into the bridge embankment. It then, caught fire.

The witness stopped and pulled the victim from the vehicle.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more on the story when it becomes available.