One Dies In NW OKC Single-Vehicle Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Dies In NW OKC Single-Vehicle Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
File photo File photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

OKC Police say an investigation is underway after a fatal single-vehicle crash on SB Hefner Pkwy.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the reported crash around 1:45 p.m. A witness told officers, a vehicle traveling southbound on Hefner Pkwy near Portland and Memorial swerved and crashed into the bridge embankment. It then, caught fire.

The witness stopped and pulled the victim from the vehicle.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more on the story when it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.