Suspect Crashes Into Cars, Houses After Short Pursuit In SW OKC

A suspect on-the-run after stealing a truck, crashes into multiple cars and two houses in SW OKC.

A southwest Oklahoma City family is looking for a new place to live after the driver of a stolen pickup plowed into their home Saturday morning. Their house and their neighbor's house are damaged.

Surveillance video from across the street showed a quiet morning on SW 31 Street, until a police chase led to the 800 block and a pickup speeds into both of these houses. Families with children were sleeping inside, and they are counting themselves lucky they were not hit.

“I just hear a boom, like a loud pop, and after that I looked outside and I thought I saw like gas coming out,” neighbor and friend Charles Rangel said.

What started as police chasing the stolen Ford pickup near SW 29 Street and S Robinson Avenue ended in destruction.

Police said the driver hit at least three cars before totaling the pickup when he drove into the houses.

He then ran away. Police caught up with the driver three blocks away from the crash and the driver was taken to the hospital, leaving the two families and their neighbors to wonder who is going to clean up the mess.

Rangel and his friend walked down the street to see the aftermath.

“I wanted to check to see if they were OK,” he said.

A man named Oscar lives with his family in the home with the worst damage and wonders what to do now.

After moving from Florida to Washington to Oklahoma, he told News 9 he is hesitant to make his grandchildren change schools again, but the day's search for a new home in the neighborhood was unsuccessful.

“They’re sad, you know, because they’re having to move,” said neighbor and family friend Margarita Serrato. “They can’t stay right here, but I’m thankful to God that nothing happened to them.”

Oscar is glad his family is safe, and says items can be replaced, but the Red Cross only provides shelter assistance for three days. After that, their future is uncertain.

Police have not released the identity of the driver of the stolen pickup, but Oscar's family plans to hire an attorney to seek repayment for their suffering.