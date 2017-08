An Oklahoma couple is no longer on the run after police say they severely abused their baby.

Authorities caught up to 18-year-old Keilani Gomes and her boyfriend who has not been identified because he is a 17-year-old minor.

The two are from Altus. They were arrested in Mesa Arizona, six months after the crime.

The child, now nine months old, is still in critical condition at OU Children’s Hospital after suffering a head injury and broken bones in the neck and ribs.