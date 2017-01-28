Crews Battle Two-Alarm Apartment Fire In NW OKC

Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire near 13th and Meridian in Oklahoma City.

Crews were called to the Heritage House Apartments around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the fire looks to have started from cooking on a stove. It quickly spread, causing at least two buildings to be evacuated.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.