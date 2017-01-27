One Shot And Killed In NW OKC Neighborhood, Suspect At Large

Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in a northwest Oklahoma City, Friday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers were called out to a neighborhood near NW 18th St. and N. Youngs Blvd in response to an altercation with a deadly weapon. The caller also reported hearing nine to 10 gunshots. When police arrived on scene they located one victim deceased inside a vehicle. That person's identity is not known at this time.

Later, police said a second victim, a male believed to be in his teen's, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He is currently in stable condition.

Right now, police say they are looking for the suspect. No descriptions have been given.

