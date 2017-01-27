Red Dirt Diaries: Drama Therapy Challenges The Mind

Residents at Bradford Village assisted living center in Edmond are showing the power of creative juices.

Residents at Bradford Village assisted living center in Edmond are showing the power of creative juices. For months, they have been practicing their lines and songs for an original musical.

“You know in the United States, we don’t pay a lot of attention to the elderly,” said Sue Fraim, who plays Laurey.

The story is a continuation from the musical Oklahoma.

Laurey and Curely get married at the end of Oklahoma. This musical tells of the story of who they meet on their honeymoon when the couple gets lost.

Each scene is taken from a hit Broadway musical.

“The last time I did something like this was in the 8th grade and I wasn’t very good at it,” said Don Wiard who plays King Arthur from Camelot.

Turns out Wiard has a great singing voice and turned heads during try-outs.

The songs and lines serve a greater purpose. It’s therapy for the elderly actors.

“We’ve asked them to memorize lines, memorize choreography. There is a lot to do,” said Caitlin Cairns, who works at Bradford Village, helped write the script and is a registered drama therapist.

“We’ve provided them with a challenge,” added Cairns, about the unique therapy.

The musical, Broadway Hits: A year in Revue, is sold out for the 2 p.m. show January 28 at Oklahoma Christian University’s Judd Theater. A DVD of the show is also being sold.

Tickets are still available for the dress rehearsal earlier on January 28 at 10 a.m.