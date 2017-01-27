Police Arrest Suspect In Double Homicide At Del City Laundromat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Arrest Suspect In Double Homicide At Del City Laundromat

DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

The celebrity website TMZ.com is reporting that the man responsible for the gunshot murders of two people inside a Del City laundromat is a former mixed martial arts fighter who until two years ago, was nationally-known.

Del City and Midwest City Police, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested 33-year-old Roshaun Bernard Jones, after he walked out of a Midwest City apartment near 15th Street and Sooner Road around 2:50 Friday afternoon.  

Police held a press conference to announce the arrest and to add a few new details in the case.

Del City Police Spokesman Major Jody Suit said Jones robbed the manager of “The Laundry Station” in Del City, and during the robbery shot and killed the manager 42-year-old Nekia Johnson.

Major Suit said surveillance video from the business also showed Jones then turned the gun on a customer, 60-year-old Russ Roberts, who tried to help Johnson. Roberts also died.

“And I say again if somebody knows about this crime, they need to come forward,” said Major Suit. “Because if they don’t, they’re as guilty as the person who perpetrated it. So, if he has friends or family who are aware of it, they need to come talk to us.” 

Jones is in the Oklahoma County Jail. News 9 was told Jones has been in the Oklahoma County Jail at least nine times before this crime.

