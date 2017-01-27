OKC Storage Facility Owners Open Fire On Would-Be Burglar

Oklahoma City police are looking for a burglar who broke into a northwest Oklahoma City office, only to encounter the owners and their gun. One of the owners even fired two rounds into the getaway car. And it was all caught on tape.

It happened Jan. 25 at the Stor-Mor storage facility in the 7600 block of Rockwell Ave.

The married couple who runs the storage facility was there early Wednesday morning, but their car was parked in the back. They say the thief probably thought no one was there and would be an easy target.

The surveillance video shows the man pulling up to the business just after 7 a.m. He paces around his van and the business for several minutes before trying to make his move. He then uses a fire extinguisher to smash out the window.

“When I heard the window break, I ran in and picked up a weapon,” said Sue Kidney.

She was working on the computer when she heard the commotion and couldn't believe what was happening.

“And my husband was behind me and said, ‘Just shoot him’,” said Kidney.

That was enough to spook the would-be thief, who dropped the computer monitor he was trying to steal and exited through the window he busted out just a few minutes earlier. He probably didn't even notice the surveillance cameras outside and inside the building.

“He wasn't anyone that we'd ever seen before,” said Kidney.

The storage facility is owned by the Mid America Paralyzed Veterans of America, but is run by Kidney and her husband. They still don't understand why anyone would want to target them.

“I have no idea,” said Kidney. “I guess it looked vacant.”

Now police are trying to track down the burglar, while Kidney and her husband are left with the costly mess he left behind. She and her husband doubt he'll be back, since she says her husband fired off two shots as he was trying to leave.

“He fired one at the front of the van,” said Kidney. “And then one in the side.”

The couple says it was a white Astro minivan and they hope the bullet holes will help police track down the van and the suspect. And keep him from trying to steal from anyone else.

If you recognize the man in the video, call Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.