Oklahoma Appeals Court Upholds Man's Manslaughter Conviction - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Appeals Court Upholds Man's Manslaughter Conviction

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the first-degree manslaughter conviction and 32-year-prison sentence of a Pittsburg County man. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the first-degree manslaughter conviction and 32-year-prison sentence of a Pittsburg County man.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the first-degree manslaughter conviction and 32-year-prison sentence of a Pittsburg County man.

The court on Friday rejected an appeal by 30-year-old Lloyd Brandon Buck on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

Buck was charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 beating death of 58-year-old Kenneth Flick of Quinton, but was convicted on the lesser manslaughter count.

9/15/14 Related Story: Authorities Charge Suspect In Quinton Homicide

Buck testified during his trial that he hit Flick several times with a hammer after Flick threatened him, then hit him in the face.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.