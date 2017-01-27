House Fire In NW OKC Considered 'Suspicious'

Crews have successfully extinguished a house fire near NW 83rd St. and N. Hudson Ave. in Oklahoma City, Friday morning, but investigators say it is considered suspicious.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 300 block of NW 83rd St. earlier in the morning to extinguish an outbuilding fire. Later though, firefighters were called out to the same location, only to learn the another fire ignited and spread to the grass and to the attic of the single-story house. Authorities tell News 9 the home was vacant and no one was injured.

Firefighters say the fire did not cause much damage to the living-area of the home, as the fire was confined mostly to the attic. A damage estimate has not yet been made. An investigation is underway.

Fire in 300 block NW 83rd. Second fire here this morning that began as trash fire outside the home pic.twitter.com/3A0skxabuj — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 27, 2017