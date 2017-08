Surveillance video from the Stor-Mor Mini Storage at Wilshire and Rockwell shows a man's attempt at burglarizing the facility.

In the video, the man drives up, smashes the front window out, crawls through the opening and blinds, grabs a computer and other things off of the office desk, and then scrambling to leave once the manager walks in on him.

The suspect did make it out of the building but did not succeed in stealing anything.

Police ask if you have any information to please contact Crime Stoppers.