Sen. Lankford Believes Completion Of Keystone XL Pipeline Could - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Sen. Lankford Believes Completion Of Keystone XL Pipeline Could Bring Jobs To Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One of the top supporters of the Keystone XL pipeline is Oklahoma Senator James Lankford. Lankford is voicing his support for the pipeline on social media, but with that support comes opposition.

Dr. Richard Johnson, a local political science professor at Oklahoma City University, believes that some of the pipelines opposition comes from environmentalists concerned about the type of oil being moved from Canada. Johnson says a heavier form of oil will be used that requires more refining.

“You have a spill somewhere along the way, this is a little different type of oil that would be more difficult to deal with in terms of what it might do to the land,” said Johnson.

Lankford, however, remains vocal in his support of the pipeline. Thursday, Lankford tweeted that the pipeline would be a “solid move for energy independence and jobs in Oklahoma.”

The Keystone XL pipeline has been complete in Oklahoma for years so News 9’s Justin Dougherty asked Lankford how our state could be impacted by the completion of the pipeline. Lankford’s team said that the theory is that the extension would bring in more crude and feed refineries to Oklahoma, which would lead to more infrastructure jobs. Lankford also says Oklahoma’s oil field and service companies could be called in to complete the pipeline in other states. 

The U.S. State Department projects Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska would each need to hire between 2,700 and 4,000 construction workers to connect the pipeline from Canada to Kansas.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.