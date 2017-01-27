Cowboys To Remember The Ten On Saturday 16 Years After

Today marks 16 years since the plane carrying ten members of OSU’S basketball team and staff crashed in Colorado. Everyone on board was killed, including former News 9 sports director Bill Teegins.

Tomorrow, OSU's basketball team will remember the ten during their home game against Arkansas. The remembrance ceremony starts at 2:45 with tip-off set for 3 p.m. At halftime, the OSU Counseling Services will retrieve the proceeds from last year’s Remember The Ten Run.

The 2001 plane crash occurred when the Cowboys were returning from a game in Boulder and the twin-engine Beech King Air 200 went down during a light snow. The small aircraft was one of three carrying members of the team and staff.

Those lost in the tragedy were CPA Denver Mills, player Nate Fleming, player Daniel Lawson, student assistant Jared Weiberg, Director of Basketball Operations Pat Noyes, Cowboy voice Bill Teegins, Media Relations Coordinator Will Hancock, athletic trainer Brian Luinstra, television/radio engineer Kendall Durfey and Corporate Aviation Pilot Bjorn Fahlstrom.

For those who would like to pay respects or leave a memento, the Memorial lobby of Gallagher-Iba Arena will be open during regular hours on Friday and from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Team alumni, friends, and family will be in attendance for Saturday’s honoring.

This year, the Remember The Ten Run will be held April 15.