Cowboys To Remember The Ten On Saturday 16 Years After - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Cowboys To Remember The Ten On Saturday 16 Years After

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Today marks 16 years since the plane carrying ten members of OSU’S basketball team and staff crashed in Colorado. Everyone on board was killed, including former News 9 sports director Bill Teegins.

Tomorrow, OSU's basketball team will remember the ten during their home game against Arkansas. The remembrance ceremony starts at 2:45 with tip-off set for 3 p.m. At halftime, the OSU Counseling Services will retrieve the proceeds from last year’s Remember The Ten Run.

The 2001 plane crash occurred when the Cowboys were returning from a game in Boulder and the twin-engine Beech King Air 200 went down during a light snow. The small aircraft was one of three carrying members of the team and staff.

Those lost in the tragedy were CPA Denver Mills, player Nate Fleming, player Daniel Lawson, student assistant Jared Weiberg, Director of Basketball Operations Pat Noyes, Cowboy voice Bill Teegins, Media Relations Coordinator Will Hancock, athletic trainer Brian Luinstra, television/radio engineer Kendall Durfey and Corporate Aviation Pilot Bjorn Fahlstrom.

For those who would like to pay respects or leave a memento, the Memorial lobby of Gallagher-Iba Arena will be open during regular hours on Friday and from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Team alumni, friends, and family will be in attendance for Saturday’s honoring.

This year, the Remember The Ten Run will be held April 15.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Featured

  • Remember the Ten

    Celebrate the memory of those lost on January 27, 2001.

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.