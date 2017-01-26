Enes Kanter Fractures Forearm In Win Over Mavs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Enes Kanter Fractures Forearm In Win Over Mavs

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect

Thunder big man Enes Kanter fractured his right forearm in OKC's win over the Mavericks on Thursday according to head coach Billy Donovan. 

Related: Thunder Win Third Straight Behind Westbrook's 45 Points

Kanter, who was frustrated after being whistled for an offensive foul, punched a chair located in the Thunder's bench area during the second quarter and exited the game without returning. 

Donovan said he wanted to speak with Kanter before commenting on how the injury was sustained, but did say its too early to say how long Kanter would be out. 

Kanter was averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds this season while developing as the focal point of OKC's second unit. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.