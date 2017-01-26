Enes Kanter Fractures Forearm In Win Over Mavs

Thunder big man Enes Kanter fractured his right forearm in OKC's win over the Mavericks on Thursday according to head coach Billy Donovan.

Kanter, who was frustrated after being whistled for an offensive foul, punched a chair located in the Thunder's bench area during the second quarter and exited the game without returning.

Enes Kanter (wrist) won't return tonight after smacking the Thunder's bench. pic.twitter.com/ohMnimbyyt — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 27, 2017

Donovan said he wanted to speak with Kanter before commenting on how the injury was sustained, but did say its too early to say how long Kanter would be out.

Watched Kanter leave from locker room with heavy wrap around right wrist, oh boy #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

Billy: Right forearm fracture for Enes, too early for length of time out. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

Kanter was averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds this season while developing as the focal point of OKC's second unit.