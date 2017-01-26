Thunder Win Third Straight Behind Westbrook's 45 Points

Russell Westbrook scored 45 points to lead the Thunder to a 109-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Westbrook added eight rebounds and three assists as the Thunder has now won three consecutive games.

Russell Westbrook put up 40+ Pts for the 7th time this season, most in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/mkfjtq9kDI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2017

OKC looked to be running away with the game late in the third after ripping off a 19-to-5 run to go up 87-71, but the Mavericks were locked and loaded with a response.

Harrison Barnes knocked down a jumper at the end of the third quarter to stop the Thunder’s scoring spree, then the Mavericks opened the fourth with 11 unanswered points to cut their deficit to only three points.

Fortunately for the Thunder, Westbrook completely took over the game.

Westbrook got things going with a layup before knocking down a jumper, then found Steven Adams for a dunk to put the Thunder back up eight points. With the momentum shifting back to the Thunder’s favor, Westbrook kept pouring it on.

After a Seth Curry jumper brought the Mavericks back within six points, Westbrook scored 11 points on the next four Thunder possessions to put the game away for good.

While the win was nice, it wasn’t all good for OKC. After being called for an offensive foul in the second quarter, Enes Kanter punched a chair with his right arm during a timeout and fractured his forearm in the process, according to head coach Billy Donovan.

Billy: Right forearm fracture for Enes, too early for length of time out. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

Kanter is done for the evening with a wrist injury. He did it punching a chair earlier in the game. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/nWrs5h8c1t — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 27, 2017

Along with Westbrook's big night, Victor Oladipo scored 17 points while Steven Adams added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Barnes led Dallas with 31 points while Justin Anderson scored 17 off the bench.

The Thunder will be back in action on Sunday afternoon (2:30) against the Cavaliers.