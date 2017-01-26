Your 2 Cents: President Trump Plans To Build Wall On Southern Bo - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: President Trump Plans To Build Wall On Southern Border

Posted: Updated:

It's full speed ahead for President Trump on the border wall and cracking down on illegal immigration. 

I asked you what you thought of the President's performance in the first week, Doug first, "President Trump gets an A+ from me for his swift response and keeping his promises."

Danna argues, "He promised to release his taxes. He promised to make Mexico pay for the wall. He promised to drain the swamp. None of that has come to fruition. Exactly what has he done?"

From Sharon, "How can the haters keep on hating when President Trump keeps doing exactly what he said he would."

Elizabeth writes, "I have some concerns about the pace and he has left some things vague and open to interpretation, but I will be patient and pray."

David simply says, "I say more more more and faster faster faster."

But Jeanne writes, "When you think you are the King and people allow you to act like a King, with minions to do your bidding, things can happen fast."

From Todd, "He needs to quit tweeting, slow down and quit talking so much."

Gerald says, "I am so glad that this country finally has a President with a back bone."

And finally, from Beverly, "For all the complainers! At least this President is doing something!"

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents. 

  Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

