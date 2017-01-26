Pottawatomie Co. Inmate Accused Of Soliciting For Murder

A man already in jail for an alleged sexual assault is now also accused of trying to pay someone to kill one of his alleged victims before trial.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a man walked into the Shawnee Police Department on January 19, 2017, and said he had been asked to kill someone for money.

The affidavit reported the man told police he shared a pod with Lawrence 'Buck' Silver Jr. in the Pottawatomie County Safety Center in 2016. Silver was behind bars at that time for allegedly going into a tenant's room at a motel he managed, and repeatedly raping her.

The pod-mate said Silver first offered him 5,000 dollars to kill that woman, eventually raising the offer to 10,000 dollars, according to the court filing.

“What gave the guy credibility was he was able to tell details about the victim in the rape case, intimately. He was able to tell what ‘Buck’ Silver told him about the victim’s work schedule, where she lived, what time she would be at work, even so far as to go to tell him the perfect place to commit the act,” said Pottawatomie County District Attorney Richard Smothermon.

The affidavit said the man claimed Silver told him to come to his next court hearing and "rub the top of his head" as an indication the deed was done.

Before those alleged rapes, records show Silver had been released from prison a few months prior, after two other rape convictions out of Seminole County in 1983.

“He had done almost 30 years on a case of where he violently raped both a 75-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman,” District Attorney Smothermon said.

After learning of his most recent reported plans of violence, District Attorney Smothermon filed an additional charge this week against Silver: solicitation for murder in the first degree.

Silver's bond is set at more than $1 million.

District Attorney Smothermon said the latest alleged victim has been moved to a safe place.

“She’s terrified of him, deathly afraid that if he gets out he will kill her. And obviously he’s trying to do it from the inside,” District Attorney Smothermon told News 9.