News 9 Viewers Help Police Find Stolen Classic Cars

OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9 viewers helped locate a pair of expensive classic cars that were stolen out of a garage in South Oklahoma City this past Sunday. 

A 1955 GMC First Series Truck and a 1963 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Roadster belong to Gary King. Police said a 911 call led them to the stolen truck Monday afternoon. 

A few hours later, police said an employee at a Ramada Inn East of Bricktown, flagged down a police officer, then showed them the stolen ’63 Thunderbird they had seen in our story Monday night. It was sitting in the Ramada Inn parking lot. 

“It’s a fantastic relief,” said Gary King. “They didn’t have them long enough to do much joy riding and tear up a lot of things.” 

News 9’s Steve Shaw met up with King late Thursday at Auto Care Specialists in Moore, where the vehicles were being inspected. 

“We’re going over them now, it’s minor things, nothing real real big,” said King.

The criminals that stole the classic autos also ransacked a home that belongs to Gary King’s in-laws.  Police are still working on recovering King’s 1993 work pickup truck, and a large amount of tools that were also stolen from the home Sunday.

