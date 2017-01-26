Oklahoma School Board Approves Rural Charter School

After a debate that lasted some two and half hours, the board voted 7-0 to allow the Academy of Seminole.

The first rural charter school started from scratch has been approved by the Oklahoma State School Board.

After a debate that lasted some two and half hours, the board voted 7-0 to allow the Academy of Seminole. The CEO of Enviro-systems in Seminole wants to start the school because he claims he can’t attract skilled employees because of the local school system.

"I know this stings a lot for the folks in Seminole, but it’s just the truth. They are having a hard time justifying putting their kids in school system that averages a 19 and half on an ACT,” said Paul Campbell to State School Board Thursday.

Campbell claims his company is growing rapidly, and he feels the school will help attract skilled workers to Seminole. Campbell says he is partnering with a non-profit behind 70 charter schools in two states for the Academy of Seminole. It will accommodate 60 high school students at "Seminole State College" to start in the Fall.

Last year, the idea didn't get one favorable vote by the Seminole School Board. It’s Superintendent questions its local support.

“98.6% of our community do not think this charter school is needed and clearly don't support it,” Seminole Schools Superintendent Alfred Gaches told board members.

“This is a well thought through plan that came from the local community,” said State School Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.