OKC, MWC Police On The Hunt For Serial Armed Robber

Both Oklahoma City Police and Midwest City Police are searching for an armed robber who has targeted at least three convenience stores in the past three weeks.

He even got into a shootout with one of the clerks at the Tinker Town Market near SE 59th and Sunnylane Rd. Luckily, the store has bulletproof glass, so the clerk wasn't hurt. But he's still pretty shaken up. He declined to talk on camera for fear of retaliation.

Both the clerk and police would like to see this brazen thief caught before he strikes again. They hope surveillance videos will help identify him.

The Oklahoma City Police Department shared the videos on its Facebook page.

The first robbery happened Wednesday, January 4, at the Time Saver convenience store on Reno Ave. in Midwest City. In the video, the clerk hands over the cash after the masked man flashes a gun and demands that he hand it over. In this case, the clerk did everything he could to satisfy the robber's demands.

The next robbery happened five days later, at the Timeout Grocery store on South Walker Ave. in Oklahoma City. Just like before, the suspect flashes the gun and demands all the cash in the register.

The police report states he even told the clerk, "If you don't want to get shot, give me the money."

He even did one unique thing to ensure his escape.

“You see the suspect as he enters the store he puts a stick down on the ground,” said Officer Travis Vernier. “That sticks prevents the door from locking behind him.”

The move was so subtle you don't even notice it until you see the robber bend down to pick it up.

But then things got violent when a robbery did not go as planned during the January 19 hold up on Sunnylane Rd.

The video is blurry, but you still see the suspect flashing his gun demanding cash. But, the clerk had a gun too and fired one time, causing the glass and video to shake. The suspect shot back and then fled the scene.

The clerk told News 9 he doesn't know if the suspect was hit, but he said police never found his bullet.

If you know you this serial robber is call Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at (405) 235- 7300.