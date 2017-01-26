Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Mavericks

Following a six-game road trip, the Thunder return home for a Thursday night matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, will be inside Chesapeake Energy Arena tweeting updates during the game, so check in throughout to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

Related: Thunder Hosts Depleted Mavs Thursday

Game Over! Thunder 109 Mavericks 98 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

After Dallas scores the first 6 points of the 4th quarter Billy Donovan jumps out of seat to call a timeout. His bow tie looked askew. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) January 27, 2017

OKC scores 34 in the 3rd, lead Mavs 87-73 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

Thunder up 8, they're biggest lead in the game, Russ-24 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

Kanter out with wrist injury #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

OKC opens the 3rd on a 11-4 run, lead 64-59, encouraging to since the 3rd has been iffy for the Thunder lately #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

Vic hits a 3 late, but Dallas responds with three at buzzer, Mavs lead 55-53 at half, Russ has zero assists, huh? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

The #Thunder are halfway home to a flabbergasting loss that would be almost as ugly as Andre Roberson's 1st half FT exhibition. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 27, 2017

The Thunder trail the Mavericks 55-53 at halftime. R. Westbrook has 15 pts, 4 rebs, and 0 asts. That is not a typo in the assists column. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) January 27, 2017

I spy a FLOP at the Peake, Adams called for 2nd foul. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

Abrines (5pts) is the second leading scorer for OKC so far tonight, sluggish sums it up, Mavs lead 36-33 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

Everything that worked so well offensively last night, not so much tonight. Mavs 26-23 lead after one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

The 1st #Thunder possession after the intentionally-fouled Andre Robberson air balls a FT sees him take/miss a 3-pointer. Duh. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 27, 2017

Thunder up 21-20, Adams and Enes haven't scored yet after crushing the Pelicans in the Q1 last night. Russ with five rebounds #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017

It's time to feed Big Kiwi the ball. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 27, 2017