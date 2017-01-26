Skies Stay Clear As Temps Drop To Mid 20's Thursday Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Skies Stay Clear As Temps Drop To Mid 20's Thursday Night

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Skies will stay clear Thursday night and temperatures will fall to the mid 20's.

Sunshine returns Friday with seasonal highs in the upper 40's and a northwest breeze between 15 to 25 mph. We really won't see much change until Sunday, when temperatures are expected to climb to near 60!

