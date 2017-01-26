Russell Westbrook Named To West All-Star Team

Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook was named to the 2017 Western Conference All-Star team on Thursday after being voted as a reserve by the NBA’s 30 head coaches.

Related: Westbrook Not Named Among Starters For NBA All-Star Game

This will be Westbrook’s sixth all-star game appearance after winning the MVP award in both 2015 and 2016.

West Conference Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan, Gordon Hayward. — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 27, 2017

Westbrook started in last year’s all-star game, but lost out to James Harden and Steph Curry for the starting guard spots this year. Westbrook was voted first by both the players and media, but was the odd man out in a tiebreaker due to finishing third in the fan voting.

Russell Westbrook didn't appear to be phased by the All-Star starting 5 snub. pic.twitter.com/24WKi74l7s — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2017

Westbrook is in the midst of a historic season where he’s averaging 30.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists while looking to become the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for an entire season.

The All-Star game will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 19 and will air on TNT at 7:00 p.m.