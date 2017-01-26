Russell Westbrook Named To West All-Star Team - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Russell Westbrook Named To West All-Star Team

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect

Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook was named to the 2017 Western Conference All-Star team on Thursday after being voted as a reserve by the NBA’s 30 head coaches.

Related: Westbrook Not Named Among Starters For NBA All-Star Game

This will be Westbrook’s sixth all-star game appearance after winning the MVP award in both 2015 and 2016.

Westbrook started in last year’s all-star game, but lost out to James Harden and Steph Curry for the starting guard spots this year. Westbrook was voted first by both the players and media, but was the odd man out in a tiebreaker due to finishing third in the fan voting.

Westbrook is in the midst of a historic season where he’s averaging 30.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists while looking to become the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for an entire season.

The All-Star game will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 19 and will air on TNT at 7:00 p.m.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.