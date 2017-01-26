Annual Homeless Survey Shows Growing Population

Oklahoma City is on track to see a higher homeless population this year than in 2016, when 1,511 people reported being homeless. That number was a 16% increase over 2015’s total.

The Homeless Alliance and its partner agencies start preparing for the annual Point-In-Time Count months in advance. This year the biggest things that stuck out were more families in need and more people living without any shelter.

Outreach teams started their day at 4 a.m. Thursday, checking in at all the mapped homeless camps throughout Oklahoma City and looking to survey every person they could find.

“You can’t solve a problem until you can define it,” noted Homeless Alliance executive director Dan Straughn.

Hundreds stopped in at the Homeless Alliance day center as well to complete their surveys in person, answering questions about their demographics and living habits. The compiled information gives agencies a snapshot of a growing problem, and helps them create ideas to solve it. The biggest concern is unsheltered citizens, whose cost to the community adds up.

“They’re more likely to have to access EMSA for an ambulance ride, more likely to go to an emergency room, more likely to have an interaction with law enforcement,” Straughn said.

Also troubling is the growing number of families with children seeking help, with rent prices increasing and government assistance decreasing.

“Section 8 vouchers, housing choice vouchers haven’t been available in Oklahoma City since last April,” said Straughn. “And that was a way that we could house families with children.”

Previous annual surveys have led to more shelter beds for families as well as programs for veterans. The Homeless Alliance reports that local agencies housed 285 veterans and 173 people who were chronically homeless last year.

Marine veteran James Battiest fought in Vietnam and has been homeless for three years.

"I like my freedom. I don’t like a lot of rules. I went through that in the military,” Battiest said.

Battiest plans to seek housing soon, but says he has met many people on the streets who lack motivation.

“Sometimes it seems like they just give up and don’t want to go on,” said Battiest. “I’ve noticed that, especially from some of the older guys that would be around my age.”

The reasons for homelessness vary, but agencies say solutions lie in more funds and mental health care services.

The Homeless Alliance will now tally the surveys compiled throughout the day. That total, though, is only estimated to be about a fifth of the actual homeless population. It also does not calculate those who are “couch homeless,” or staying with a friend. Of the 2,906 homeless children enrolled in OKCPS last year, 80% were considered “couch homeless.”