OU's Top Football Commit Flips To LSU

Five-star (Rivals) 2017 linebacker Jacob Phillips announced via his Twitter account on Thursday that he was switching his commitment from Oklahoma to LSU.

Despite being committed to the Sooners for over three months, Phillips had a change of heart following a visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend and the Nashville product pledged his commitment to the Tigers.

Happy and blessed to announce I will be spending the next 4 years at LSU ?????? #GeauxTigers #GlorytoGod pic.twitter.com/pklOTUzvsg — Jacob Phillips (@jacobphillips_1) January 26, 2017

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever made in my life, I would like to truly thank the University of Oklahoma, the team, the coaches, the fans and Coach Kish," Phillips said on Twitter. "All of you have given me a lot of support and I am very thankful for that. My family and I have prayed long and hard about what is best for my future and at this point I have decided to de commit from Oklahoma and commit to LSU! I fell this is in the best interest of my family and myself and I ask you to respect this. Thank you again & God Bless."

Phillips is ranked as the No. 29 recruit in the 2017 recruiting class according to Rivals.