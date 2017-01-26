OU's Top Football Commit Flips To LSU

News 9's Dean Blevins caught up with OU assistant coach Dennis Simmons to talk about the upcoming season and the confidence he has in head coach Lincoln Riley.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins caught up with OU assistant coach Dennis Simmons to talk about the upcoming season and the confidence he has in head coach Lincoln Riley.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with new OU assistant coach Ruffin McNeill.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with new OU assistant coach Ruffin McNeill.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Oklahoma State has high expectations entering Fall camp.More >>
Oklahoma State has high expectations entering Fall camp.More >>
For those looking for a unique thrill in Oklahoma City, the RIVERSPORT Rapids in the Boathouse District may be a place for you.More >>
For those looking for a unique thrill in Oklahoma City, the RIVERSPORT Rapids in the Boathouse District may be a place for you.More >>
The Oklahoma City Dodgers invite fans to step up to the plate in the fight against hunger by bringing non-perishable food donations to the baseball game Friday, July 30.More >>
The Oklahoma City Dodgers invite fans to step up to the plate in the fight against hunger by bringing non-perishable food donations to the baseball game Friday, July 30.More >>