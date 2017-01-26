Name Of Pilot Killed In Oklahoma Plane Crash Released

A Florida sheriff is speaking out about the arrest of Oklahoma mental health commissioner Terri White. The new details tell a different story than what White said happened on the family vacation.More >>
A Florida sheriff is speaking out about the arrest of Oklahoma mental health commissioner Terri White. The new details tell a different story than what White said happened on the family vacation.More >>
Shortly before 22-year-old Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney died in the line of duty, he had gotten a puppy named Onyx and they had big plans.More >>
Shortly before 22-year-old Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney died in the line of duty, he had gotten a puppy named Onyx and they had big plans.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.