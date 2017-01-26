Name Of Pilot Killed In Oklahoma Plane Crash Released - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Name Of Pilot Killed In Oklahoma Plane Crash Released

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
ZENA, Oklahoma -

A medical missionary from Grove has been identified as the pilot killed in the crash of a small airplane in northeast Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thursday that 61-year-old Robert Hudson died in the crash near Zena, between Jay and Grove in Delaware County. An OHP report says Hudson was the only person on board the plane.

The OHP has said the plane was found upside down Wednesday in a field west of U.S. 59 and Oklahoma 127.

The OHP report says the aircraft had taken off from a private grass strip when it apparently lost power and Hudson was trying to make an emergency landing when the plane struck a tree.

The OHP says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the crash.

